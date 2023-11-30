Traffic detoured due to crash in Dover-Foxcroft

By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:17 PM EST
DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - Police say a crash has closed the Bangor Road in Dover-Foxcroft.

Dover-Foxcroft police say the crash involves a vehicle and tractor trailer truck.

There’s no word on injuries or what may have caused the crash.

Police say traffic is currently being detoured onto the Range Road and the Bryant Road.

We’ll have more information when it becomes available.

