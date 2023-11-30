TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic reduced to single lane due to accident at mile 163 southbound in Etna
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
ETNA, Maine (WABI) - Emergency responders are at the scene of a tractor trailer roll over on the Interstate in Etna at this hour.
According to Maine State Police, the crash happened in the left median at mile 163 southbound in Etna.
The left lane is shut down to traffic.
Maine State police warn this could be a prolonged scene.
