Three people killed in fiery wrong way crash on turnpike in Portland
The Turnpike was closed north of Exit 45 for approximately 2 hours
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:48 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - Three people were killed due to a wrong way crash on the Turnpike in Portland Wednesday night, according to Maine State Police.
A 9-1-1 call came in around 9:45 p.m. of a vehicle going the wrong way and speeding, on the southbound side of the Turnpike.
According to Maine State Police, the driver hit a pick up truck.
The driver of the pickup was not injured,
Shortly after, the wrong-way driver hit another vehicle head-on.
Both vehicles caught fire.
Both drivers as well as a passenger in the wrong way vehicle were killed on impact, according to state police.
The names of those involved were not immediately released.
