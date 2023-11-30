Three people killed in fiery wrong way crash on turnpike in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - Three people were killed due to a wrong way crash on the Turnpike in Portland Wednesday night, according to Maine State Police.

A 9-1-1 call came in around 9:45 p.m. of a vehicle going the wrong way and speeding, on the southbound side of the Turnpike.

According to Maine State Police, the driver hit a pick up truck.

The driver of the pickup was not injured,

Shortly after, the wrong-way driver hit another vehicle head-on.

Both vehicles caught fire.

Both drivers as well as a passenger in the wrong way vehicle were killed on impact, according to state police.

The names of those involved were not immediately released.

