The sixth annual Pet Angel Tree is back in Thomaston

THOMASTON, Maine (WABI) - “It has grown over the past six years,” Bielecki said.

The sixth annual Pet Angel Tree is back at Pope Memorial Humane Society in Thomaston.

“This room will be filled with gifts at the end. There is a tag for almost every animal in the shelter on the tree with some items on the tag that makes that animal’s stay that much comfortable while they are here with us,” Bielecki said.

This shelter was founded in 1989 and provides a range of services and care for animals in need. Kasey Beilecki is their marketing manager.

“In our care right now, we have about 360 animals. Just under 300, there are going to be cats and kittens, the rest are puppies, adult dogs, we have a few guinea pigs, some mice, some rabbits,” Bielecki said.

So far this year, they have have successfully placed 70 puppies in loving homes, but now, you have the opportunity to help the remaining pets by grabbing a tag from the tree and purchasing the items.

“It can be anything from kitten food, cat food, small paper plates, because that’s what the cats and kittens eat off of in the morning. cleaning supplies to help keep kennels clean,” Bielecki said.

All of the items should be wrapped if possible.

“Once we get to Christmas, we do a big unwrapping party, and we invite the animals in to participate, supervised, of course, so they can play in the wrapping paper in the boxes,” Bielecki said.

Bielecki is hoping to be as successful as they have been in the past. She says there are other participating businesses like Ruckus Donuts in downtown Rockland.

“When you take a tag off their tree, the cool thing is you can bring it back after having it signed here at the shelter for a free donut and coffee,” Bielecki said.

Laurel’s Dolce Vita in Thomaston is also hosting a tree for the Humane Society. Bielecki says all of this would not be possible without the help of the community including 150 active volunteers.

“Pets makes our lives better, they enrich us, they provide us comfort and solace when we are sad, when we are down,” Bielecki said.

