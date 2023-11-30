Sen. King introducing gun control bill

WASHINGTON (WABI) - Sen. Angus King, R-Maine, is introducing a gun control bill on Thursday that he said would regulate the sale, transfer, and manufacture of gas-operated semi-automatic weapons.

King says the bill would be a step toward curbing mass killings, like the one in Lewiston in October, while not infringing on the Second Amendment rights of people who own a firearm for self-defense or the marksmen who head to the shooting range or the woods during hunting season.

King said the GOSAFE Act includes exemptions based on maximum ammunition capacity according to a firearm’s individual class: a rifle, shotgun, or handgun.

The bill would also create a voluntary buyback program, allowing people who already own guns and magazines banned under the bill to turn them in and get paid for them.

The GOSAFE Act would:

Regulate Sale, Transfer & Manufacture of Gas-Operated Semi-Automatic Firearms

The GOSAFE Act would regulate the sale, transfer, and manufacture of gas-operated semi-automatic weapons by:

Establishing a list of prohibited firearms;

Preventing unlawful modifications of permissible firearms;

Mandating that future gas-operated designs are approved before manufacture; and

Preventing unlawful firearm self-assembly and manufacturing.

Protect Americans’ Second Amendment Right

The GOSAFE Act protects Americans’ constitutional right to own a gun based on a firearm’s established use for self-defense, hunting, and sporting purposes. The bill accomplishes this by including exemptions based on maximum ammunition capacity according to a firearm’s individual class: a rifle, shotgun, or handgun.

This capacity must be “permanently fixed,” meaning the firearm cannot accept a detachable, high-capacity magazine that would increase the number of rounds that can be fired before reloading and make reloading easier.

Exemptions include:

.22 caliber rimfire or less firearms

Bolt action rifles

Semi-automatic shotguns

Recoil-operated handguns

Any rifle with a permanently fixed magazine of 10 rounds or less

Any shotgun with a permanently fixed magazine of 10 rounds or less

Any handgun with a permanently fixed magazine of 15 rounds or less

Limit High-Capacity Ammunition Devices, Outlaws Conversion Devices

The GOSAFE Act limits a firearm’s ability to inflict maximum harm in a short amount of time by directly regulating large capacity ammunition feeding devices. The bill would limit the number of rounds that large capacity ammunition feeding devices are permitted to carry to 10 rounds of ammunition or fewer. Additionally, the GOSAFE Act makes conversion devices, including bump stocks and Glock switches, unlawful.

Create Voluntary Buy-Back Program

The GOSAFE Act will protect the value of firearms already owned before enactment and prevent stockpiling of these lethal firearms and large capacity magazines by establishing a voluntary buy-back program. It would allow firearm owners to voluntarily turn over and receive compensation for non-transferrable firearms and magazines as defined by this legislation.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.