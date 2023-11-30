Rockland police seeking your help to identify ‘clumsy’ thief

By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Rockland Police need some help identifying a clumsy crook who they say burglarized a business Tuesday night.

Officers responded to a smash-and-grab at the Maine Smoke Shop on Park Street around 9:30.

They posted a surveillance video on social media, saying the suspect’s lack of coordination limited how much product they were able to snag.

Still, there was a significant amount of damage left behind at the store.

Rockland P-D says despite a triggered alarm system and a quick response by law enforcement, the suspect ran away just before anyone got there.

Anyone with information is asked to call 594-0316 extension 231.

