Ridge View Community School evacuating due to threat

By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DEXTER, Maine (WABI) - Due to a threat received concerning the Ridge View Community School, all students and staff are being evacuated and taken to Dexter Regional High School.

Superintendent Kevin Jordan tells us that they were notified about a bomb threat was made specifically targeting the school.

Authorities will be going into the school with dogs to search the building.

Jordan is asking parents to go to the high school and go to the front entrance to pick up students.

They ask everyone to remain calm and follow all instructions.

We will update this story.

