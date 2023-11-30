Penobscot Pioneers trying to challenge for state championship in second season

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot Pioneers enjoyed an outstanding first season in program history with a run all the way to the Northern Maine Final.

Now, they’re back on the ice with even higher hopes in their second stanza.

The Pioneers reached the Northern Maine Final last year (WABI)

“It’s amazing. The environment of this team is like a family. I grew up playing with all of them, so just being able to share the ice with them is an amazing feeling,” said Abbie Derosier, Orono sophomore goaltender.

“I think that everybody has played with each other at least once. I think we’ll go pretty far this year,” said Paige Oakes, Brewer junior forward.

“We’re looking pretty good. I’m impressed with how the lines are forming. We’re working really well together. We want to go all the way,” said Meghan Delahanty, Hampden Academy senior center.

The Pioneers have started 2-0 with a pair of 7-2 wins.

Wednesday’s victory over Brunswick saw Delahanty tie a team record with five goals in a game held by Emma McNeil.

Jordin Williams assisted on the goal for her 100th career point.

Next up is a trip to Auburn to face Edward Little-Leavitt on Saturday at 8:30 p.m.

