Penobscot Pioneers trying to challenge for state championship in second season

The Pioneers reached the Northern Maine Final last year
By Ben Barr
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot Pioneers enjoyed an outstanding first season in program history with a run all the way to the Northern Maine Final.

Now, they’re back on the ice with even higher hopes in their second stanza.

The Pioneers reached the Northern Maine Final last year
The Pioneers reached the Northern Maine Final last year(WABI)

“It’s amazing. The environment of this team is like a family. I grew up playing with all of them, so just being able to share the ice with them is an amazing feeling,” said Abbie Derosier, Orono sophomore goaltender.

“I think that everybody has played with each other at least once. I think we’ll go pretty far this year,” said Paige Oakes, Brewer junior forward.

“We’re looking pretty good. I’m impressed with how the lines are forming. We’re working really well together. We want to go all the way,” said Meghan Delahanty, Hampden Academy senior center.

The Pioneers have started 2-0 with a pair of 7-2 wins.

Wednesday’s victory over Brunswick saw Delahanty tie a team record with five goals in a game held by Emma McNeil.

Jordin Williams assisted on the goal for her 100th career point.

Next up is a trip to Auburn to face Edward Little-Leavitt on Saturday at 8:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor Walmart Fire
Smyrna man charged with arson in Bangor Walmart fire
Respiratory dog illness
Mysterious dog illness arrives in Maine, vet says
Jerry Thibodeau, 36, was arrested in Lewiston on Saturday night for murder after a five-hour...
Murder suspect arrested following five-hour standoff in Lewiston
Officials at Searsmont Residence
2 found dead in Searsmont home identified, determined to be murder-suicide
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands

Latest News

Orono celebrates state football championship with gold ball tour
Orono celebrates state football championship with gold ball tour
Eagles’ former head coach allowed a student-athlete to participate in team workouts while...
Husson swimming and diving program hit with NCAA infraction
The new co-op provides new opportunities
Penobscot County Wrestling starting program’s first high school season
Red Riots visited Woodman's in Orono
Orono celebrates state football championship with gold ball tour