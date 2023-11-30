Penobscot County Wrestling starting program’s first high school season

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - A new wrestling co-op covering Hampden Academy, Bangor, Brewer, Hermon, John Bapst, and Orono is debuting this winter.

The Hampden Grange is ready to go for the first season of Penobscot County Wrestling.

“It’s been a tremendous amount of work. We’ve had a lot of help from local people, plumbers, heaters, and electricians getting the building ready. It happened at a rapid pace to get it ready for the high school season. It’s been a lot of work, but we’re here. It feels good. I feel like we’re just getting our toe in the door right now. We’ve got a lot of work left to do. We have a lot of support behind us. We’ve got great coaches here. We have athletic directors in our corner. The future looks bright, and we’re pumped,” said Aaron James, co-head coach.

“Oh, dude, it’s awesome. (The Grange is) a rusty, broken-down church. It gets nice and warm, so it’s a perfect area. We don’t have to roll up the mats,” said Parker Small, Bangor senior 190 lb. wrestler.

The new co-op provides new opportunities.

“It feels awesome. I mean, I lost my eighth grade year. I was planning for States, and I lost it due to COVID. Ever since, I’ve been dying to wrestle. It finally gave me the opportunity senior year, so it’s pretty dope,” said Small.

“Wrestling’s been a part of the fabric of my life. It’s just nice to see the excitement in these guys. They’re excited to be here and just be working hard in the sport,” said James.

The new program is helping to locally grow the sport.

“I don’t judge success by your arm getting raised and medals. I judge success by work ethic in the wrestling room. We’re all really pleased with that. I’m really excited about the camaraderie between all of the high schools that are in here,” said James.

“There’s a lot of new guys here, but we have awesome coaches, so it really helps set up for a good year. Everyone’s doing great so far. I hope everyone starts coming and they see it’s an actual thing, and that we’re actually a big deal. I hope it gets bigger and bigger, and we grow,” said Small.

PCW’s regular season starts at the Ryan Detour Tournament at Bucksport High School next Saturday at 9:30 a.m.

James also credited his wife, Arikka, and fellow coach, Jeff Whalen, and the rest of the staff with building the program, literally from the start of the Hampden Grange remodeling.

Old Town is working on MPA approval to also join the co-op.

