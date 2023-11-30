Orono celebrates state football championship with gold ball tour

Red Riots visited Woodman’s in Orono
By Ben Barr
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:11 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Orono Red Riots ran away with the 8-Man Small School State Football Championship with a 48-16 win over Old Orchard Beach back on Nov. 11.

Now, the celebration tour with the Gold Ball trophy is on.

Red Riots visited Woodman's in Orono
Red Riots visited Woodman's in Orono(WABI)

Players, coaches, and fans stopped by Woodman’s in Orono for dinner and a chance to honor the team’s unforgettable season while supporting a local business that cheered them on.

“It was our Super Bowl. I’ll probably never play in the NFL. That was the pinnacle probably of my football career right there. Nobody wanted us to win that game. It was an underdog story. An underdog is a hungry dog, and hungry dogs run faster. I think we ran faster. The feeling of the whole town behind you is just unreal, especially when it’s all the Riot fans,” said Ashton Duran, senior center.

The Gold Ball tour continues on Monday at Pat’s Pizza in Orono from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Orono parents have posted a GoFundMe page to raise money for state championship rings. You can find the fundraiser here.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor Walmart Fire
Smyrna man charged with arson in Bangor Walmart fire
Jerry Thibodeau, 36, was arrested in Lewiston on Saturday night for murder after a five-hour...
Murder suspect arrested following five-hour standoff in Lewiston
Respiratory dog illness
Mysterious dog illness arrives in Maine, vet says
Officials at Searsmont Residence
2 found dead in Searsmont home identified, determined to be murder-suicide
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands

Latest News

Orono celebrates state football championship with gold ball tour
Orono celebrates state football championship with gold ball tour
Next up for Lavigueur are TYR pro series tour stops in Knoxville, Tenn., Westmont, Ill., and...
Brewer’s Brynn Lavigueur helps win Florida state team swimming championship
Gorham’s Mackenzie Holmes leads the Hoosiers
Maine women’s basketball ready for showdown with No. 17 Indiana
He also credits his father, Wade, and family
Maine defenseman Grayson Arnott learned the game from Stanley Cup-winning uncle, Jason