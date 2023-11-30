Orono celebrates state football championship with gold ball tour

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Orono Red Riots ran away with the 8-Man Small School State Football Championship with a 48-16 win over Old Orchard Beach back on Nov. 11.

Now, the celebration tour with the Gold Ball trophy is on.

Red Riots visited Woodman's in Orono (WABI)

Players, coaches, and fans stopped by Woodman’s in Orono for dinner and a chance to honor the team’s unforgettable season while supporting a local business that cheered them on.

“It was our Super Bowl. I’ll probably never play in the NFL. That was the pinnacle probably of my football career right there. Nobody wanted us to win that game. It was an underdog story. An underdog is a hungry dog, and hungry dogs run faster. I think we ran faster. The feeling of the whole town behind you is just unreal, especially when it’s all the Riot fans,” said Ashton Duran, senior center.

The Gold Ball tour continues on Monday at Pat’s Pizza in Orono from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Orono parents have posted a GoFundMe page to raise money for state championship rings. You can find the fundraiser here.

