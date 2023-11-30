Northern Light Acadia Hospital remembers loved ones

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Acadia Hospital remembered loved ones and supported patient care while lighting up the night on Wednesday.

Nats... singing Christmas song.

Bob Potts: “This is the third year that we’ve held Acadia lights of life which is a fundraiser for Northern Light Acadia hospital. Each light on the tree represents an individual who has either struggled with or been lost either mental illness or addiction.”

Mark Lukens: “It’s always important to remember, it’s what gives us hope. It gives us the passion its the ability to move on and can never lose track or additionally, those folks have impacted us along our journey. And hopefully in doing so it allows us to move forward and actually impact more lives as we continue to grow.”

“I’ve got a tree lighting aficionado, who’s going to be throwing that switch for me, it might be top secret.”

Bob Potts: “Well it’ll be she looks like an elf, but it’s actually just the youngest singer in our group tonight. she’s gonna be on doing the honors for us”.

Mark Lukens: “It’s truly about that time to reflect, just look at that moment. Just take that moment that opportunity, there’s 10, there’s 15, there’s 20 seconds. Just pause. Stop what you’re doing and just reflect and think about those people that have impacted your lives, whose lives you impact along the journey. That’s what it’s about. It’s about a Moment of Remembrance, especially during this time of year”.

Bob Potts: “Anyone who would like to purchase a light for the tree. We’ll be doing that through the end of December. And folks can go to northerlightealth.com, and anything from I think it’s $10 all the way up to $1,000 to buy, the star on our tree is up for grabs and we would certainly love and welcome the support with all the proceeds going to support our patients”.

