Mild Tonight With Highs In Near 50° Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Another warm front will continue to lift across the region this evening. This will bring us a reinforcing shot of mild air and will result in lows that will range from the upper 20s in the north to the upper 30s closer to the coast. Partly cloudy skies are expected along with a SSW wind at 5-15 mph.

The mild temperatures overnight will be a nice springboard for Friday as highs are expected to be mostly in the 40s with a few spots towards Augusta and south where close to 50° is possible. There will be sunshine in the morning but as the day goes on, a system moving out of the Ohio River Valley will approach the region bringing clouds by the afternoon. The daylight hours on Friday will be dry, precipitation will move into the west shortly after sunset and will spread north & east through the first half of the night. From the foothills towards the coast, primarily rain is expected with rainfall totals expected to be less than a quarter of an inch. In the mountains, snow is likely with only minor accumulations of a coating to upwards of 3″. This is a fast-moving system, and most should be done with precipitation by sunrise Saturday. A few northern and eastern communities could have lingering rain/snow showers through mid-morning.

Saturday will have mostly cloudy to overcast skies with an isolated chance of rain & snow showers. Most locations will be dry. Highs will still be in the 30s and low 40s.

By Sunday, the first half of the day will be dry. A system that we are watching for early next week could bring some precipitation starting Sunday afternoon. Highs will be mostly in the 30s with a few low 40s possible.

Sunday afternoon/evening into Monday will be the day to watch our next system.

Two scenarios possible with storm threat for early next week. (wabi)

There is lots of uncertainty as to where this system will track and when it will arrive. Two scenarios are possible. The first (GFS Model) favors a more northerly track of the low. This would result in a mix of rain & snow inland with all rain closer to the coast. Any snowfall accumulations would stay in the north.

The second scenario (EURO Model) favors a southerly track. In this case, the low would track through the Gulf of Maine, keeping most of the region in the storm’s cold sector, widespread snow would be likely with some mixing along the coast. This would be the more impactful scenario and the entire state would see the potential for significant snowfall accumulations.

MORE UPDATES TO COME!

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with mild lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s. SSW wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds with mostly rain, some snow north, after sunset. Highs in the 40s with a few spots close to 50°. SW wind 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with isolated rain/snow showers north. Highs in the 30s and low 40s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with a rain/snow mix possible. Highs in the 30s and low 40s.

MONDAY: Rain/snow mix likely with highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun & cloudy with highs in the 20s and 30s.

