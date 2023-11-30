Man faces up to 20 years in prison for assaulting federal agent

By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A 68-year-old man is facing up to 20 years in prison, a fine of a quarter-million dollars and up to three years of parole after a Bangor court found him guilty of assaulting a federal agent.

According to court documents, FBI agents were trying to search Alan Howell Parrot’s residence in Hancock in June.

When the agents tried to get through the door, Parrot tried to close it, and became combative, kicking one agent in the abdomen and pushing her backwards, resulting in injuries to her arm and elbow.

After being found guilty in a one-day trial in the U.S. District Court in Bangor, Parrot will be sentenced by a judge following a final review.

