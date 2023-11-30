Mainers to see lower electric bills in 2024

Electricity Maine
Electricity Maine(WMTW)
By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 8:35 PM EST
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Customers of Central Maine Power and Versant’s Maine Public District can expect a decrease in their standard offer supply rates starting January 1st.

The Maine Public Utilities Commission approved the standard rate offer for 2024 which will result in a 35% decrease for CMP customers, or about 32 dollars for the average customer.

For Versant MPD customers, the standard offer will decrease by 24%, or about 18 dollars for the average customer.

PUC Chair Phil Bartlett says the reduction is largely driven by lower natural gas prices.

“Hopefully, this is a really meaningful relief for Maine consumers. On the flip side, every time we have to raise rates or receive rate increases, or $5 dollars a month, of $10 dollars a month, we know that that has a real negative impact on Maine consumers and their pocketbooks. We know that when they go to the grocery store, they are paying more, and they have seen higher electricity rates every year over the last year, so we recognize that these savings are hopefully meaningful and will help them to better budget over the next year,” Bartlett said.

The PUC approved the standard offer rate for Versant Bangor Hydro District Customers Tuesday.

The average customer will see their rate drop by about 30 percent, or about 23 dollars a month.

