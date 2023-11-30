Husson swimming and diving program hit with NCAA infraction

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The NCAA has issued an infraction stemming from self-reported violations by the Husson swimming and diving program.

Eagles’ former head coach allowed a student-athlete to participate in team workouts while clocked in for work as a team manager, resulting in the student-athlete being paid for 103 hours of time not worked, an impermissible benefit of $1,385 (WABI)

The infraction stems from the Eagles’ former head coach allowing a student-athlete to participate in team workouts while clocked in for work as a team manager, resulting in the student-athlete being paid for 103 hours of time not worked, an impermissible benefit of $1,385.

Neither party was named in the NCAA decision.

The interim coaching staff found out about it in December 2022.

“From everything we can tell, there was no malicious intent. If there was, we probably would have tried to hide it, which we didn’t. We were upfront and honest with it. I think with the NCAA coming through, I’ve seen some of the other violations that have been out there, and ours was not as bad as some of the other ones. I’m pleased with that, but disappointed with the result,” said John Sutyak, Husson athletic director.

Husson self-reported the violation to the NCAA to arrange a repayment of unearned wages.

The Division III Committee on Infractions decided on a public reprimand and censure, one year of probation, and a $1,250 fine.

More information can be found here along with the full decision here.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.