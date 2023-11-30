Here’s how to bless a Maine soldier with a gift of home

Box of Maine is sending gift boxes to active duty service members this holiday season
Box of Maine, based in Brewer, is partnering with other local businesses, once again, to send...
Box of Maine, based in Brewer, is partnering with other local businesses, once again, to send gift boxes to active-duty Maine troops who are serving our country overseas.(WABI)
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Tis’ the season of giving!

Box of Maine, a place where you can get all your favorite Maine gifts is making sure those fighting overseas for our freedoms are not forgotten about this Christmas.

“It’s like Santa’s workshop in here,” said Byron Boutot of Box of Maine.

100 gift boxes and counting.

Box of Maine, based in Brewer, is partnering with Bangor Savings Bank, VOLK Packaging Corporations, Maine Military Supply, and Smoke & Steel to send gift boxes to active-duty Maine troops who are serving our country overseas.

Inside each “Sponsor a Soldier Box” are goodies every Mainer would recognize.

“The best are Humpty Dumpty barbecue chips and Smith’s Honey Curry Beef Jerky,” Boutot said. “We really try to make sure they have some coffee or tea. Whoopie pies. Whoopie pies are a big one.”

HUGE shoutout 📢 to the person who sent me a Box Of Maine!!!! What a wonderful way to start the week! Ain’t nothing quite like opening a care package from my home state! Thank you so so so much!!! ☀️☀️🦞🦞🌲🌲

Posted by Box Of Maine on Monday, November 27, 2023

Last year Box of Maine was able to send out 50 gift boxes, but this year their need is greater.

They want to make sure no soldier goes without this holiday season.

“It’s awesome to see the smile on their face,” said Boutot. “I received an email from one of the troop leaders that is over in the Middle East right now, and he said it came at the perfect time. It really lifted the spirits.”

Box of Maine is partnering with local businesses to do a matching program that will double the amount of gift boxes sent to troops. For each gift box that is purchased, businesses like Maine Military Supply in Holden will donate another box to be sent to a second Maine soldier.

“Every one of them has volunteered to be a member of the Armed Forces, and we feel supporting them while they’re overseas and working for us is very important - give them a little treat from back home,” said Mike Vignaly of Maine Military Supply.

“I won’t beg but it would be awesome to see more of our community come together and make sure that everybody does get a box this year,” said Boutot.

Those interested in sponsoring a Maine soldier can go to BoxofMaine.com and build a custom care package.

If any businesses are interested in sponsoring a soldier, contact Box of Maine at 207-852-7799.

