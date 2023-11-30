Former Corrections Officer faces sexual assault, trafficking tobacco charges

Former Corrections Officer Indicted
Former Corrections Officer Indicted
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:04 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A former Penobscot County Corrections Officer has been indicted on charges he brought contraband to the jail and had inappropriate contact with two female inmates.

48-year-old Robert Ireland of Old Town is facing two counts of gross sexual assault and trafficking of tobacco in an adult correctional facility.

Correctional Supervisors say they received information from an inmate that Ireland was bringing electronic smoking devices and other contraband into the jail.

Authorities say he was hired in July and had been working in the cell block since August.

Ireland was arrested in September.

