Downtown Belfast preps for Early Bird Saturday sale

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - The early bird gets the worm or in this case, great deals!

Downtown Belfast businesses and town officials are gearing up for a fun Saturday full of sales and community engagement before the holidays with the annual Early Bird Saturday sale.

“We’ve got more than 30 participating businesses that will be opening as early as 5:30 a.m. to offer some deep discounts. It was started just as a way to get people to come out and support their local friends and neighbors, the people that give back to them every day, make our downtown a working year-round downtown,” explains Amanda Cunningham, Our Town Belfast executive director. “We’ve got discounts as deep as 50%, and every store is going to be offering something special.”

The shops and restaurants participating offer something for everyone, whether you are in the market for clothing, food, shoes, home goods, or anything in between.

One store taking part in the sale is Vinolio, a tasting room and specialty food shop.

Veronica and Todd Sazera have owned Vinolio for the past two years, and they say they are excited to experience their third Early Bird Saturday.

While the store is known for the artisan olive oils and balsamic vinegars they carry, they say events like this are a great way to gain more exposure for other products.

“To people that do come in here that haven’t been in here for a while, they’ve always known us for the olive oil and balsamic vinegars, but they get to see new things that we’ve added since we’ve been here for the last two years, which is quite a lot,” says Todd.

“Another thing that people tell us a lot is that what’s beautiful about Belfast is it’s not real touristy, as far as we don’t all have the same stuff. Each store has different things,” comments Veronica.

No matter what is on sale downtown, the Early Bird sale is all about bringing the community together.

“Making it an early bird sale just gives you a reason to get out of bed! It’s just something fun, another reason to come out and celebrate our downtown,” says Cunningham. “It’s really important to support our local businesses because they’re driving our economy year-round. Belfast doesn’t shut down in the winter. These are our friends, our neighbors, our family. These are people that are here supporting us all the time, and we need to be coming back out and supporting them.”

The Sazeras are originally from South Florida. They say they love the sense of community Belfast holds.

“You get a big town or big city feel with just the warmth of a small town, it’s beautiful!” Veronica says.

For more information on Early Bird Saturday, visit Our Town Belfast’s website.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.