The Coalition for Palestine organizes rally in Bangor

By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A group of Mainers gathered at Peirce Memorial Park in Bangor Wednesday evening as part of a rally organized by the Coalition for Palestine.

Organizers say it was to commemorate International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

Those at the gathering protested the bombing of Gaza and called for an end to what they say is the occupation of the Palestinian People by Israel.

The rally was followed by a march through downtown Bangor and concluded with a vigil.

“It’s a variety of people from all sorts of backgrounds, political persuasions, race, religion,” organizer Brendan Davison said.

“We are a grassroots Maine coalition of people to support the people of Palestine. We’ve continued to grow and expand from what we began with. We are now bringing in more and more people,” Davison said.

The Coalition for Palestine has been holding similar events since last month and plans to continue with others.

