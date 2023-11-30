Buoyed by community support, Greenfield family prepares to rebuild after fire

GREENFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A Greenfield family is picking up the pieces after losing their home in a fire Sunday morning.

As they prepare for the daunting task of rebuilding, they’re leaning on family, friends, and the greater community that’s shown up for them in a big way.

“[It was an] average Sunday morning with the kids,” said homeowner David Eugley.

Eugley and Ashley Loyte has just left their home on Greenfield Road with their five kids when they got a call telling them about the fire.

“It was really hard to see our home completely engulfed in flames when we got here,” Loyte said. “We just remodeled it a year and a half ago. It’s really heartbreaking and you feel guilty for the kids because we work so hard to provide our kids with what they need, and you just want to replace it all. And right before Christmas? It’s really emotional.”

They later learned the fire was burning in the walls before they even left.

They’re grateful to be alive.

Their cat, Max, made it out too, thanks to a rescue effort from Greenbush fire fighter Cody Smith.

“I want to make a special shoutout to Cody Smith from the Greenbush Fire Department. He was able to rescue my cat for me. So, I want to really thank him personally. I already have, but everyone deserves to know how wonderful he really is,” Loyte said.

Smith succeeded in salvaging other irreplaceable family heirlooms, including David’s grandfather’s military flag.

Since Sunday, the entire community has come together to help in any way they can. That support is not lost on the couple, who never imagined being in this position.

“The community has been crazy, you know. It’s just blown right up and I’m just right in shock by that,” Eugley said.

“We’ve been donating the things that we don’t need anymore. So we’re just trying to pass it along to other people that may be less fortunate,” Loyte said.

“Everyone’s been wanting to do anything they could and that’s what’s really hit me. I was always the one in the middle of the night you’re calling in an emergency. Fixing your oil pump, or sewer line, or anything like that,” Eugley said. “I was always the first call and now everyone is wanting to return the favor. You know, I was always a stubborn, independent, jack of all trades and could do most everything and took care of it myself. And now, it’s gone.”

With the support they’re receiving, they say each day is getting easier. But they’re not out of the woods yet as they face a costly rebuild.

For everyone asking, ‘What can I do?’, Eugley has an answer.

“I keep saying hammers and hands, you know? Pretty much right where all I’m thinking of right now,” he said.

An aunt was initially collecting clothing donations for the family, but the response was so overwhelming they quickly filled that need.

If you’d like to help David and Ashley and their kids out in another way, you can donate to their GoFundMe.

Wanda Madden, a trusted family member, has set up an account in her name at Bangor Savings Bank that will benefit the family, and is humbly asking for donations.

The owner of the Old Town Redemption Center is hosting a bottle drive and will match up to $1,000. Just be sure to tell them you’re donating to the Eugley/Loyte cause.

