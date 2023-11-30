Brewer woman faces up to 3 years in prison for fraud charges

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A Brewer woman will spend two and half years behind bars for wire fraud, making false statements to a mortgage lending business, and gun crimes.

A federal judge Wednesday sentenced 50-year-old Carol Bragdon to 30 months for the fraud counts and 12 months for the gun crimes.

The sentences will be served at the same time.

Bragdon was also ordered to pay $177,000 in restitution.

Court records say Bragdon provided false statements to a residential mortgage lender to obtain a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs backed loan between 2020 and 2021.

In 2021, officials say she also purchased five guns for a prohibited person.

She pleaded guilty in April.

