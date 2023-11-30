Belfast Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Club accepting children’s book donations

Ho-Ho-Holiday Book Drive
By Grace Bradley
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - The Belfast Area Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Club have teamed up to make sure the holidays are jolly, bright, and full of books with their second annual Ho-Ho-Holiday Book Drive!

They have been collecting gently used and new books at the Chamber since Nov. 1, and will continue until Friday, Dec. 8.

During the Holiday on the Harbor event Saturday, Dec. 9, children can receive a book for free!

With plenty of different genres and reading levels available, there will be books for infants to 18-year-olds.

Organizers say they were inspired by a Belfast business.

“There’s a little bit of a story behind it. Last year, Colburn Shoe Store here in Belfast collects socks in their windows that they give away. And I was inspired by that and created a book window so that we might give away a book to every child who came to see Santa at the Holiday on the Harbor event,” explains Director of the Belfast Chamber Dorothy Havey. “So, we really want to make sure that every child has a book in their home that they can read. There’s nothing better than having a book.”

To donate, drop off the new or gently used books at the Belfast Chamber Visitors Center, located at 14 Main Street.

