Augusta police chief retires after 25 years of service

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Augusta Police Chief Jared Mills has officially retired from his post after 25 years of service to the department.

Mills was celebrated at a retirement party at Augusta City Hall this afternoon.

Since joining the department in 1998, Mills has held several roles including detective, sergeant, and lieutenant.

His team as well as family and friends cheered him on as he received a plaque from the city.

He also received a shadow box with badges from his different ranks within the department.

Mills says he couldn’t have done it without the support of his family.

“That’s it. I mean all of the ups and downs, they’ve been there with me every step of the way. And I really couldn’t do without them. You know, my oldest daughter is at college right now. She couldn’t make it today. But Jasmine has been just a rock for me with my wife, Vivian, and Giselle. It’s been amazing. So, I couldn’t have done this for 25 years without them. It’s very important to have that support system. These folks here. I’ve been with many of them for, you know, decades, and they’ll always be my friends,” Mills said.

Mills was promoted from deputy chief to chief in 2018.

