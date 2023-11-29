Woman shot at Saco home where murder arrest was made day prior

Police were called to a home on Temple Street for the sound of gunshots at 7:44 a.m. on Tuesday.
By WMTW
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SACO, Maine (WMTW) - A woman has been shot at a home where authorities arrested a man for murder the day prior in Saco, authorities confirmed.

Police were called to a home on Temple Street for the sound of gunshots at 7:44 a.m.

Images from the scene show multiple law enforcement agencies responding, including Saco Police, the Biddeford Police Department and Maine State Police.

When officers arrived, they found a woman inside the home with a gunshot wound.

She was taken to a hospital where she is in critical condition, but described as stable.

On Monday, Lorenze Labonte, 25, was arrested by the Maine State Police Tactical Team and Crisis Negotiation Team at the same home.

Labonte is charged with the murder of Ahmed Sharif, 27, from Lewiston. Sharif’s death was ruled a homicide following an autopsy.

