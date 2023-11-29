Wabanaki Alliance official talks Native American Heritage month

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - On Aug. 3, 1990, President George H. W. Bush declared November as Native American Heritage Month.

570 federally recognized tribes across the country are set apart from those in Maine.

The Penobscot Nation Tribal Ambassador and president of the board of directors of the Wabanaki Alliance says there’s been much success with tribes in Maine, but the fight for sovereignty continues.

“It’s working within our government with the state government as a sovereign-to-sovereign relationship and also taking full advantage of that relationship with the federal government,” said Maulian Bryant, Penobscot Nation tribal ambassador & president of board of directors of the Wabanaki Alliance.

It all goes back to legislation passed in 1980 in Maine and the U.S. Congress.

For more than 40 years, tribal officials say it’s been used to deny Wabanaki rights, powers, and privileges.

Bryant says the time for change is overdue.

“What we’re trying to do is see the broader picture about what tribal sovereignty can mean as federally recognized tribes without being enclosed in the settlement act from 1980 constantly,” said Bryant.

The Maine Public Health Association has been a part of the Wabanaki Alliance, and they’re sharing voices within the association and out.

“Public health is about making sure everybody has the opportunity to live happy and healthy lives, and recognizing sovereignty will help them reach their full potential, which is their right,” said Matt Wellington, associate director for the MPHA.

Bryant says the month is a time to learn and reflect, and in many cases, it could bring you closer to your home state.

“I’ve seen people who get to know us and get to connect with us and learn about our issues,” said Bryant.“I see them really embracing a fuller experience as a Mainer because they’re learning about the indigenous people.”

