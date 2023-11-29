UMaine Police looking for man who assaulted taxi driver

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Police are looking for a man who assaulted a taxi driver on the University of Maine Orono campus on Tuesday.

University of Maine Police say the robbery and assault happened just before 1 a.m. after a taxi driver dropped off a customer who refused to pay.

After the customer didn’t pay, police say he ran from the taxi and was chased by the driver.

The driver told police he was punched in the face by the customer who then showed a knife.

The driver told UMaine police the man was a shorter, black male dressed in a black hoodie, black pants, white sneakers with a black suitcase.

Officials say this appears to be an isolated incident with no immediate threat to the public.

Any information about this incident should call UMaine Police at 581-4040.

