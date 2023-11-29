UMaine Police looking for man who assaulted taxi driver

The University of Maine
The University of Maine(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Police are looking for a man who assaulted a taxi driver on the University of Maine Orono campus on Tuesday.

University of Maine Police say the robbery and assault happened just before 1 a.m. after a taxi driver dropped off a customer who refused to pay.

After the customer didn’t pay, police say he ran from the taxi and was chased by the driver.

The driver told police he was punched in the face by the customer who then showed a knife.

The driver told UMaine police the man was a shorter, black male dressed in a black hoodie, black pants, white sneakers with a black suitcase.

Officials say this appears to be an isolated incident with no immediate threat to the public.

Any information about this incident should call UMaine Police at 581-4040.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor Walmart Fire
Smyrna man charged with arson in Bangor Walmart fire
Jerry Thibodeau, 36, was arrested in Lewiston on Saturday night for murder after a five-hour...
Murder suspect arrested following five-hour standoff in Lewiston
Officials at Searsmont Residence
2 found dead in Searsmont home identified, determined to be murder-suicide
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Shelter In Place sign in Lewsiton, Maine
Maine offers free university tuition to Lewiston shooting victims, families
Marijuana
$1M in illegal marijuana confiscated from Wilton facility, according to police
It'll be chilly for today with plenty of sunshine but a warm front will bring in more mild...
Breezy and chilly today, warmer by the end of the week
Police were called to a home on Temple Street for the sound of gunshots at 7:44 a.m. on Tuesday.
Woman shot at Saco home where murder arrest was made day prior