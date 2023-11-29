Rockland Police say clumsy crook burglarized smoke shop

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Rockland Police need some help identifying a clumsy crook who they say burglarized a business Tuesday night.

Officers say they responded to a smash-and-grab at the Maine Smoke Shop on Park Street around 9:30 p.m.

They posted surveillance video on social media, saying the suspect’s lack of coordination limited how much product they were able to snag. Still, there was a significant amount of damage left behind at the store.

Rockland PD says despite a triggered alarm system and a quick response by law enforcement, the suspect ran away just before anyone got there.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detective sergeant Max King at 594-0316 extension 231, or mking@rocklandmaine.gov.

