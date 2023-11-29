Pair charged after setting up tent in random Maine home

WESTBROOK, Maine (WMTW) - Two people are facing charges after police say they set up a tent in someone’s house in Westbrook and refused to leave.

Police say they were called to a home on Church Street on the afternoon of Friday, Nov. 24, for a report of two people trespassing.

When officers arrived, they say they found the suspects, a man and a woman, later identified as Damian Green, 37, of Westbrook, and Rachel Palange, 26, without a permanent address, had set up a tent in the basement of the home.

Officers say they eventually got the people to leave, but the people tried to get back in and blocked the road.

When police tried to arrest the pair, they say Green fought with them, punching one officer in the face and biting another officer.

Both officers were treated at the scene.

Green was charged with two counts of assault on an officer, as well as disorderly conduct, refusing to submit to arrest, criminal mischief, aggravated criminal trespass, obstructing a public way and failure to provide name and date of birth.

Palange was charged with disorderly conduct, obstructing government administration, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violation of conditions of release.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.