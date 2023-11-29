Not As Cold Tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A warm front will lift across the region tonight and will provide some additional cloud cover along with a few isolated snow showers over the County and parts of Downeast Maine. The rest of the region will have partly to mostly cloudy skies with lows in the teens and 20s. Behind the warm front winds will shift out of the SSW and will be much lighter, only 5-15 mph. This means wind chill values will not be as cold as what they were last night and early this morning.

Behind the front on Thursday, a much more seasonable day with afternoon highs in the 30s and low 40s. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies with winds that will remain out of the SSW at 5-15 mph.

It will be a warm first day of December as Friday will have widespread 40s for highs. There will be an area of low pressure moving out of the Ohio River Valley. This is moving slightly slower than originally anticipated meaning the daylight hours on Friday are expected to stay dry with any precipitation arriving during the evening and lasting into early Saturday. Most of the region should expect rain but there will be some locations across the north where a mix of rain & snow will be possible. This will be a fast-moving system so not much snow is expected. A few spots could see a coating to an inch or two. Rainfall totals will be less than a quarter of an inch.

Saturday does not look as nice as what was originally forecast. Expect some additional cloud cover and the chance of a few rain & snow showers north as a disturbance moves through. Highs will still be in the 30s and low 40s.

By Sunday, another disturbance will bring scattered rain and snow showers to the region. Highs will be mostly in the 30s with a few low 40s possible.

Monday into Tuesday will be the day to watch our next system. Lots of uncertainty as to where this system will track. Some models are starting to shift farther south, which would mean snow for most of the region. There is still the possibility of the northerly track which would mean rain along the coast with snow inland and the greatest accumulations in the mountains.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few flakes north & Downeast. Lows in the teens & 20s. SSW wind 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 30s and low 40s. SSW wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds with mostly rain, some mixing north, by the evening. Highs in the 40s with a few spots close to 50°.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with isolated rain/snow showers north. Highs in the 30s and low 40s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with a rain/snow mix possible. Highs in the 30s and low 40s.

MONDAY: Rain/snow mix likely with highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY: Rain/snow mix in the morning. Drier for the rest of the day. Highs in the 30s.

