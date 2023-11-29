Northern Light Acadia Hospital unveils new pediatric inpatient wing

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A new facility will open in Bangor in January that will hopefully change the face of behavioral healthcare for kids across Maine in need of inpatient-level care.

After 19 months of construction, Northern Light Acadia Hospital is finally ready to unveil its pediatric inpatient wing. The new 50-bed private facility will help the hospital’s youngest and most vulnerable patients.

During the pandemic, many kids were going to emergency rooms for mental health treatment, only to be turned away or not given the proper care they needed.

Hospital staff say some kids were left in the emergency room for weeks.

“They are at such a vulnerable part of their life, sometimes the hardest part of their life, and they just feel so stuck, not just because of our system, but because they don’t know what to do next. We’re excited to offer our abilities, our guidance, and to be humbled every day by journeys we get to walk with them,” said Dr. Nadia Mendiola, medical director for pediatric inpatient services at Northern Light Acadia Hospital.

Acadia Hospital is licensed for 100 beds. However, hospital staff say as many as a third of those beds are unavailable on any given day because the standard of care today is private patient rooms.

This new wing will help meet growing demand.

“Mental health technicians have an open area that has efficient movement in it for them to keep track of kids and adolescents,” said Dr. John Campbell, senior physician executive at Northern Light Acadia Hospital. “Each room is also a therapeutic space where we no longer have to inconvenience a roommate or take a patient out to go somewhere else, so it’s an efficient space for us to do the work, and it’s going to drive even better outcomes.”

With the opening of this 50-bed pediatric inpatient wing, staff say the next step is to remodel the hospital’s current rooms into private patient rooms that can accommodate up to 50 adults.

“We’re hoping to build a model of care not just for Maine, but something that can potentially be replicated 50 times over across this country,” said Mark Lukens, MBA, president, Northern Light Acadia Hosptial. “We’re going to do it better. We’re going to do it differently. We’re going to improve outcomes all that journey.

