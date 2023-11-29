Newport community comes together in the wake of tragedy

PENOBSCOT COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - Communities across Maine are mourning the loss of Amy Nickerson.

Nickerson was found dead earlier this week in a home in Searsmont.

Her parents own of the Angler’s Restaurant chain and she worked at the Newport location.

She always set up an Angler’s tree at the Valley of Trees Festival in Corinna.

Due to recent events, community members decided to help with this year’s tree.

“I went to the Festival of Trees yesterday to set up my own tree here for our business, and I just took a little look around before I left. And I saw Angler’s spot there. And it just had a stand with a wreath with Amy’s name on the ribbon and I thought, what if we could as a community actually put together their tree?” said Janell Fox, owner of Janell Bags

So she sent out the call.

“And I decided, You know what, I’ll reach out to a few local businesses we can do this. So, I put the post on Facebook, and I did not dream of what would happen. This morning. It has had over 500 shares we reached over 40,000 people,” said Fox.

And folks beyond Sebasticook Valley have responded.

“Winterport, Bucksport, Belfast, honestly all over. It has blown me away this community has been amazing people I have no idea who they are, have brought things in. We’ve got tons of gift cards donations,” said Fox.

In honor of Nickerson, the Angler’s Tree dawns a new sign and the Sebasticook Chamber of Commerce will have a memorial tree for future festivals.

They will be counting the tickets for the tree.

Proceeds from those tickets will go to Nickerson’s family, and toward a scholarship for a Nokomis student studying business or culinary arts.

Through the tree project and beyond, the community is coming together to keep the light of her memory, burning.

“I didn’t know that well, but I’ve been in Danglers she’s so sweet. She’s always, you know, a cheerful face there. And I just felt like as a community, we can step up and at least just, you know, put their tree together. But I think with the response I’ve been given, I’ve realized what she meant to so many people,” said Fox.

