New data collection system shows overall reported crimes were largely unchanged in Maine

Data released by the Maine Department of Public Safety shows the state’s crime rate last year was comparable to the previous year
(wabi)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s crime rate last year was comparable to the previous year when the state first began using a new crime data collection system, according to figures released by the Maine Department of Public Safety on Wednesday.

There were 44,373 crimes reported in 2022 compared to 44,637 in 2021, the agency said. That means the overall crime rate was nearly the same with 32 crimes per 1,000 people in 2022 and 32.5 per 1,000 in 2021.

Those figures, which could be updated, showed that there were 1,404 violent crimes, including murders, rapes, robberies and aggravated assaults, in 2022 compared to 1,505 the year before.

While 2023 data isn't recorded yet, the state will exceed the number of homicides recorded last year — 28 — because of a mass shooting on Oct. 25 that claimed 18 lives. It remains unclear if the state will surpass the record of 40 homicides in 1989.

Most of the figures released Wednesday can't be compared with figures from 2020 or before because the FBI is now using Incident-Based Reporting data, which replaced the FBI Uniform Crime Reporting system. The new system counts 29 offense categories instead of the previous eight, officials said.

Overall crime in Maine had dropped for nine consecutive years under the old reporting system.

Most Read

Bangor Walmart Fire
Smyrna man charged with arson in Bangor Walmart fire
Jerry Thibodeau, 36, was arrested in Lewiston on Saturday night for murder after a five-hour...
Murder suspect arrested following five-hour standoff in Lewiston
Officials at Searsmont Residence
2 found dead in Searsmont home identified, determined to be murder-suicide
Respiratory dog illness
Mysterious dog illness arrives in Maine, vet says
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands

Latest News

Shelter In Place sign in Lewsiton, Maine
Maine offers free university tuition to Lewiston shooting victims, families
Maine State House
Latest projection points to modest revenue boost for Maine government
Bill Belichick - New England Patriots Head Coach
Belichick refuses to shed light on starting QB decision for Patriots
Gavel
Maine pair ordered to pay $1.25 million for racially motivated attack on Black man