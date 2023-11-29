Man’s body found in Fairfield, police investigating

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A man was found dead in a Fairfield home on Tuesday.

The Fairfield Police Department responded to a residence on Main Street around 3:30 p.m. where a man’s body was discovered, authorities say.

The body was taken to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta for an autopsy to determine the cause of death

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and there is no danger to the public.

