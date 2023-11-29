Maine women’s basketball ready for showdown with No. 17 Indiana

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine women’s basketball has arrived at its marquee non-conference game this season when No. 17 Indiana comes to Portland’s Cross Insurance Arena on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Gorham’s Mackenzie Holmes leads the Hoosiers.

She was picked as a unanimous All-American and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year last season.

The Black Bears will have reigning America East Player of the Year Adrianna Smith matching up with Holmes in the front-court.

Maine’s ready for their latest ranked test, this time in their home state.

“It’s exciting playing a good player. It’s great to be able to work on my defense. We don’t have any All-Americans in America East. It’s good to have that preparation when we go into conference play,” said Smith, junior forward.

“It’s going to be a great game. It’s going to be good to be able to play in Maine. That’s going to be really fun. We keep practicing being tough defensively. It’s what we do every year for every game,” said Anne Simon, graduate guard.

“Indiana’s a great team. You have inside and out. They can shoot the three. Obviously, with Mackenzie down low, she’s very, very good. We need to be able to defend them as much as we can. We need to really take advantage offensively. Player movement is going to be important and just making them play defense,” said Amy Vachon, head coach.

You can watch the Black Bears and Hoosiers on ESPN+.

