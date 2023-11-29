Judge to determine if Caribou woman charged with murder will get bail

Susan Kochanowski
Susan Kochanowski(Aroostook County Jail)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARIBOU, Maine (WABI) - A Caribou woman charged with arson and murder went back before a judge Wednesday afternoon.

Susan Kochanowski, 35, is accused of setting a fire in an apartment on Water Street in Caribou in January.

Jason Donahue, 30, died in that fire and 21 others, including Kochanowski’s ex-husband and daughter, were displaced.

During Wednesday’s court proceedings, prosecutors argued for probable cause, saying Kochanowski told first responders she set the fire and knew Donahue was inside.

Defense attorneys argued against probable cause, saying Kochanowski took back that confession, and even if she did set the fire, there’s no evidence she intended to kill anyone.

The judge will also have to determine if Kochanowski will be granted bail, and if so, what amount.

That decision will come at a later date.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor Walmart Fire
Smyrna man charged with arson in Bangor Walmart fire
Jerry Thibodeau, 36, was arrested in Lewiston on Saturday night for murder after a five-hour...
Murder suspect arrested following five-hour standoff in Lewiston
Officials at Searsmont Residence
2 found dead in Searsmont home identified, determined to be murder-suicide
Respiratory dog illness
Mysterious dog illness arrives in Maine, vet says
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands

Latest News

Gavel
Cambridge man sentenced for drug crimes
ribbon cutting
Gov. Mills cuts ribbon following technical school expansion
Morris Carr
Holden man sentenced to 18 years in prison for sex crimes
Conspirators Used GPS Tracking Devices to Hunt Their Victim, Shoot Him in Front of His Daughter
Maine landlord in trouble with the U.S. Department of Justice