Judge to determine if Caribou woman charged with murder will get bail

CARIBOU, Maine (WABI) - A Caribou woman charged with arson and murder went back before a judge Wednesday afternoon.

Susan Kochanowski, 35, is accused of setting a fire in an apartment on Water Street in Caribou in January.

Jason Donahue, 30, died in that fire and 21 others, including Kochanowski’s ex-husband and daughter, were displaced.

During Wednesday’s court proceedings, prosecutors argued for probable cause, saying Kochanowski told first responders she set the fire and knew Donahue was inside.

Defense attorneys argued against probable cause, saying Kochanowski took back that confession, and even if she did set the fire, there’s no evidence she intended to kill anyone.

The judge will also have to determine if Kochanowski will be granted bail, and if so, what amount.

That decision will come at a later date.

