High school to offer Bible study before classes following student’s request

Kanawha County Schools said a Bible study will be offered to students before school at South Charleston High School. (Source: WSAZ)
By Kim Rafferty and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WSAZ/Gray News) - A high school in West Virginia will be offering a Bible study club for students who are interested in attending.

Officials with Kanawha County Schools said Bible study will be held before school at the South Charleston High School after they received a request from a student.

“We got an email about having a student-led Bible study and the student talked to the principal about it,” said George Aulenbacher, assistant superintendent of high schools in Kanawha County.

According to Aulenbacher, the student-led club was approved, and it will have a faculty sponsor to represent the club.

The club is optional for students and will be held in the morning before classes start for the day.

Aulenbacher said guest speakers must also fill out a volunteer form prior to attending.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor Walmart Fire
Smyrna man charged with arson in Bangor Walmart fire
Jerry Thibodeau, 36, was arrested in Lewiston on Saturday night for murder after a five-hour...
Murder suspect arrested following five-hour standoff in Lewiston
Officials at Searsmont Residence
2 found dead in Searsmont home identified, determined to be murder-suicide
Respiratory dog illness
Mysterious dog illness arrives in Maine, vet says
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands

Latest News

President Joe Biden greets Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, and Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, front,...
Biden visits Boebert’s district to reject Republican criticism of green policies
The United States is sending 54,000 pounds of food and medicine to Gaza. The first shipment...
Israeli military says 10 Israelis, four Thai nationals, have been released by Hamas
Negotiations to extend the current truce in the Israel-Hamas war continue as more hostages are...
Israel truce deadline: Extension talks, more hostages released
Acadia Hospital is licensed for 100 beds. However, hospital staff say as many as a third of...
Northern Light Acadia Hospital unveils new pediatric inpatient wing
An Armed Forces body bearer team carries the casket after the funeral service for former first...
Rosalynn Carter is eulogized before family and friends as husband Jimmy bears silent witness