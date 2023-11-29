Ellsworth teacher surprised with $25,000 Milken Educator Award

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - One Ellsworth educator got a special surprise at school Wednesday.

Meghan Stubbs, Early Childhood Education instructor at Hancock County Technical Center (HCTC), was named the only Maine recipient of this year’s Milken Educator Award.

Students, staff, and Stubbs herself had no idea the award was coming.

“It’s usually an unsung hero who has not received other recognition previously, but who is making an amazing difference for the students,” explains Pender Makin, Maine Commissioner of Education. “It’s always a secret panel that identifies these educators and so they don’t know what’s coming, and Meghan Stubbs, who is that rockstar of an educator, was surprised by the Milken Family Foundation coming to provide her with a $25,000 check, an invitation to California where she’ll receive nationwide acclaim and recognition.”

In her classroom, Stubbs prepares students with sights set on teaching or other professions related to children.

“When we say early childhood education, I think everyone assumes my kids are going to teach preschool, that’s the thought or a daycare. Some want to, other thoughts want to be social workers, others want to be guidance counselors,” says Stubbs.

When HCTC Director Bill Tracy received the confidential call about three weeks before the assembly, he says he was not surprised.

“She has passion for what she’s doing. She has passion for education. She has passion for seeing her students succeed,” comments Tracy. “So, all the feedback I hear is about how wonderful a person she is and what experiences our students are able to have because they’ve taken her class and been able to get out and get on the job training and decide is this a road I want for my future or not?”

Stubbs says the award was quite the shock, especially considering she was fresh off a flight home after a trip to India.

She recounts the lead-up to the assembly: “So it was going from hectic and then Mr. Tracy was like, ‘Let me know when you land in the States, I hope you had safe travels and I hope that your trip is great!’ And then he said it like four times, like let me know when you’re getting back, and it was like ‘Oh gosh, are my kids okay?’”

As a 33-year-old still in the early stages of her career, Stubbs says her award shows time does not matter when it comes to impact. In fact, she says you can create one on your first day!

What she says matters most in effective teaching is fostering connections.

“Not just connections to your students, but connections to their parents, connections to the community that’s supporting your school is a huge deal,” says Stubbs.

Tracy made a point to mention Stubbs’ activity within the school and local community.

“She’s also a natural leader in our building, she does a ton of different things if we have something going on, or we’re planning for events. She’s right on it,” Tracy says.

“Yeah, I just love my students. The award is really wonderful, but I hope that what they’re seeing from this is just what you do matters,” Stubbs says.

