Eastern Area Agency on Aging’s Durgin Center to host annual craft fair Dec. 2

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - If you’re still looking to check some items off your Christmas list and want to shop local, Eastern Area Agency on Aging’s annual craft fair fundraiser is for you.

Last year’s event saw more than 400 attendees, and organizers expect the turnout this year will be no different.

It’s being held at the Durgin Center on State Street in Brewer on Saturday., Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Entry is just $2, with all money raised going toward the center.

The Durgin Center is a welcoming space for adults of all ages in the community.

It’s a place to enjoy a meal, socialize, or take in an exercise class.

The hope is to use the funds raised to expand those programs.

“We’re hoping to grow an arts program. We’re looking at bringing some music in. Because we’re a nonprofit, all of that needs to be sustainable, so the craft fair helps us work toward that,” said Donna Jenson, supervisor of the Durgin Center. “It’s a big event for us. and we hope it will continue because it helps bring in those funds.”

“I think it’s a great thing. I’m going to be retiring. and I may even be able to be a part of some of the activities that they have that go on here as well.,” said Christine Lamson of Christine’s Kitchen.

Lamson is just one of the more than 20 vendors that will be there Saturday.

She’ll be selling all kinds of baked goods which includes her award winning whoopie pies.

You’ll also be able to find other various wares such as jewelry, fiber arts, and home goods.

