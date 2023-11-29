Eastern Area Agency on Aging’s Durgin Center to host annual craft fair Dec. 2

All proceeds will benefit the Durgin Center
Eastern Area Agency on Aging is hosting their 2nd annual craft fair Saturday, Dec. 2.
Eastern Area Agency on Aging is hosting their 2nd annual craft fair Saturday, Dec. 2.(WABI)
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - If you’re still looking to check some items off your Christmas list and want to shop local, Eastern Area Agency on Aging’s annual craft fair fundraiser is for you.

Last year’s event saw more than 400 attendees, and organizers expect the turnout this year will be no different.

It’s being held at the Durgin Center on State Street in Brewer on Saturday., Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Entry is just $2, with all money raised going toward the center.

The Durgin Center is a welcoming space for adults of all ages in the community.

It’s a place to enjoy a meal, socialize, or take in an exercise class.

The hope is to use the funds raised to expand those programs.

“We’re hoping to grow an arts program. We’re looking at bringing some music in. Because we’re a nonprofit, all of that needs to be sustainable, so the craft fair helps us work toward that,” said Donna Jenson, supervisor of the Durgin Center. “It’s a big event for us. and we hope it will continue because it helps bring in those funds.”

“I think it’s a great thing. I’m going to be retiring. and I may even be able to be a part of some of the activities that they have that go on here as well.,” said Christine Lamson of Christine’s Kitchen.

Lamson is just one of the more than 20 vendors that will be there Saturday.

She’ll be selling all kinds of baked goods which includes her award winning whoopie pies.

You’ll also be able to find other various wares such as jewelry, fiber arts, and home goods.

Happy Black Friday to all of our community members. While you're thinking about gift-giving and wonder how you'll get...

Posted by Eastern Area Agency on Aging on Friday, November 24, 2023

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor Walmart Fire
Smyrna man charged with arson in Bangor Walmart fire
Jerry Thibodeau, 36, was arrested in Lewiston on Saturday night for murder after a five-hour...
Murder suspect arrested following five-hour standoff in Lewiston
Officials at Searsmont Residence
2 found dead in Searsmont home identified, determined to be murder-suicide
Respiratory dog illness
Mysterious dog illness arrives in Maine, vet says
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands

Latest News

Acadia Hospital is licensed for 100 beds. However, hospital staff say as many as a third of...
Northern Light Acadia Hospital unveils new pediatric inpatient wing
Lighter winds expected tonight meaning wind chill values will not be as cold. Warmer days...
Not As Cold Tonight
Decorating wreaths
My Maine Gardens: decorating wreaths
Collins Center for the Arts previews holiday season