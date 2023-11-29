Dog owners, kennel owners weighing in on mystery dog illness

dog being pet
(WABI)
By Will Wagner
Published: Nov. 29, 2023
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Dogs across the country are coming down with an unknown illness.

So far, experts say symptoms appear similar to kennel cough, though some cases have been more severe.

“It’s okay for people to be cautious, you know, I don’t think that hurts at all, especially if they’ve got a really young dog, or an older dog, or a dog with some health issues. I think that makes perfect sense. What I also would cause them to be cautious about is the information they’re receiving and is it really, really good? Or is it getting over hyped?” stated Don Hanson, Co-owner of Green Acres Kennel Shop.

Veterinarians say keeping your dogs away from other dogs as best you can is good practice for the time being as not much is known about the illness.

If that’s not possible, keeping them in smaller groups is smart as most cases do come from doggie daycares and kennels.

“We stay around our house, we don’t really go out unless it’s to go to the bathroom, especially because it’s cold out. I don’t like the cold and she doesn’t either and with other people’s dogs, keep them close, keep watching, and don’t let them near other dogs if you’re concerned about it.” said Jake MacMaster, who owns a dog.

“We don’t meet that many other dogs and the ones that we do, we know the owners of. So, if they had the virus or the respiratory thing, they would probably tell me.” said dog owner, Jim Fastook.

Dogs are social and curious creatures, which could make transmission easier.

“It’s harder with dogs because you can’t put a mask on, like, with Covid, or anything like that. It could be serious, if people aren’t staying cautious, but as long as you stay cautious and vigilant, I think you’re okay.” added MacMaster.

As information does come out, it’s best to listen to your veterinarian and trusted sources.

“Isn’t that kind of obvious that you would listen to somebody who has an education, and knows what they’re talking about? Yeah, makes sense.” concluded Fastook.

