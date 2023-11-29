Cambridge man sentenced for drug crimes

Gavel
Gavel(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Maine (WABI) - A Cambridge man was sentenced on Wednesday for his role in a conspiracy to distribute and possess illegal drugs.

Jeffrey Frost, 40, was sentenced to six years in prison followed by four years of supervised release.

According to court records, Frost was dealing drugs with other people in the Penobscot County area between January and April of 2021.

Frost would also supply drugs to Jason lee Lary, another drug dealer.

In September of 2022, Lary was sentenced to two years in prison.

