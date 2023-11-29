Brewer’s Brynn Lavigueur helps win Florida state team swimming championship

OCALA, Fla. (WABI) - Brewer’s Brynn Lavigueur moved to Florida to continue her swimming career, and she’s flourishing there too.

After winning a state title in Maine, she’s helped Riverview Sarasota win its third-straight state championship.

She contributed 33 points to the team’s total of 440 while swimming in two individual events and two relays.

She finished third in the 200-yard individual medley at 2:02.77, good for 12 seconds faster than her Brewer school record.

Lavigueur finished second in the 100-yard backstroke, .01 seconds behind teammate Taylor Schwenk.

She helped the 200-yard freestyle relay team finish second before capping off a championship heat in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

“I’ve made a lot of friends, and I have a lot of people that push me in practice. I just think that’s one of the major things. This Olympic cycle, I’d like to just make trials. Next Olympic cycle, we’ll just see what happens,” said Lavigueur.

Next up for Lavigueur are TYR pro series tour stops in Knoxville, Tenn., Westmont, Ill., and San Antonio, Texas.

