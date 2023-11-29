Breezy and chilly today, warmer by the end of the week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Today will be a nice day with high pressure building to our south. The pressure gradient force is still a bit tight this morning and will bring some gusty wind up to 25 mph out of the west. These winds will also bring in colder air across the state so our high temperatures will remain well below average. Highs only reach the lower 20′s north to right around freezing Downeast. Winds will be strongest in the morning but a even with a light breeze temperatures will only feel like the teens and 20′s this afternoon. A warm front will lift across the region overnight, but most of us stay dry with possibility of a few isolated snow showers along the Downeast coast. Overnight lows will drop into the teens north and low to mid 20′s Downeast.

Thursday will be another great day with some cloud cover early in the morning. We will brighten through the second half of the morning. Winds will be out of the southwest which will help usher in some warmer air. Highs will be back to right around average making it into the lower 30′s north to around 40 Downeast. Friday will be even warmer with highs touching the upper 30′s and lower 40′s north and upper 40′s to around 50 Downeast. A weak wave of low pressure will meander its way across the state Friday night. Most will see some light rain showers but some spots just north of Bangor into the central highland may see a mix of snow and rain. This system will quickly exit to our east Saturday morning.

After this system exits Saturday morning the rest of the day looks dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 20′s to lower 30′s north and upper 30′s to around 40 Downeast. Our next system will move in Sunday afternoon with the possibility of more rain and snow showers. An active weather pattern will continue for the beginning of next week.

TODAY: Partly cloud to mostly sunny, highs reach the lower 20′s north to right around freezing Downeast. W winds gusting up 25 mph.

TONIGHT: partly to mostly cloudy. Isolated snow/rain showers Downeast overnight. Lows drop into the teens north and low to mid 20′s Downeast.

THURSDAY: AM clouds brighter afternoon. Highs reach the lower 30′s north to around 40 Downeast.

FRIDAY: increasing clouds, highs reach the upper 30′s and lower 40′s north and upper 40′s to around 50 Downeast. Light snow/rain Friday night.

SATURDAY: lingering AM showers, dry for the rest of the day. Highs reach the upper 20′s to lower 30′s north and upper 30′s to around 40 Downeast.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with a rain/snow mix possible. Highs in the 30s and low 40s.

