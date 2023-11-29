$7 million grant approved to upgrade the Lincolnville ferry terminal

LINCOLNVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Senator Susan Collins announced Tuesday a grant of over $7,000,000 has been approved to upgrade the Lincolnville ferry terminal.

The funding comes through the U.S. DOT Ferry Service for Rural Communities grant program.

The money will be used to upgrade and modernize the ferry terminal to help meet future demand.

The current terminal was built in 1959 and serves about 180,000 passengers and 80,000 cars each year.

The new terminal will be able to accommodate a new plug-in hybrid ferry which is expected to arrive in 2027.

