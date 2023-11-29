$1M in illegal marijuana confiscated from Wilton facility, according to police

The identity of the person or persons responsible for the unlicensed marijuana cultivation facility remains under investigation at this time
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 8:06 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WILTON, Maine (WABI) - Approximately $1M worth of illegal marijuana was confiscated from a facility in Wilton, according to Wilton police.

According to a press release from the Chief of Wilton Police, officers along with investigators from the Maine Office of Cannabis Policy were conducting a routine follow up inspection Tuesday at a licensed marijuana cultivation facility at a property on Weld Road in Wilton.

During that inspection, police reportedly received information that someone built another, unlicensed marijuana cultivation facility in a different building on the property.

Wilton Police Department officers say they made contact with the owner of the property, They came and escorted Wilton Police Department officers, Wilton Code Enforcement, and OCP investigators into the interior of the building.

Inside, Wilton Police officers say they found 1,211 illegally cultivated live marijuana plants and approximately 200 pounds of illegally cultivated dried marijuana. The total value of the illegally cultivated marijuana discovered is estimated at $1,000,000.

Wilton Police Department officers seized the illegally cultivated marijuana and destroyed it per protocal.

Wilton’s police chief says the owner of the property on Weld Road has no connection to the internal operations of either the licensed or unlicensed marijuana cultivation facility. The identity of the person or persons responsible for the unlicensed marijuana cultivation facility remains under investigation at this time.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

