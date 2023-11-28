Waterville Fire give tips on safety measures with live Christmas Trees

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Waterville Fire Department is asking that people take precautionary measures with their live Christmas trees to prevent a fire.

According to the National Fire Research Laboratory, firefighters in the US respond to more than 200 fires caused by Christmas trees each year.

Jason Frost, Waterville Deputy Fire Chief, says a dried out Christmas tree can burn quickly.

He says all live Christmas trees should be watered and kept three feet away from any heat source, like fireplaces, as they help dry out the trees faster.

He says keeping the tree from blocking an exit is also important.

“Try to use non-flammable or decorations that have a flame retardant on them. So like, you know, I have some great ornaments that my grandmother made me. Those are probably not great ornaments to have on a dry tree. Just make sure you have smoke detectors in your house. Make sure that they work, make sure the batteries are changed, and make sure you’re checking them monthly to make sure they work so that if there is a fire in your house, you are notified early and you can get out, and the last thing is make sure that you have a family meeting place. Middle of the night, if you have a fire, we all want to show up on scene and to see your whole family up next to the mailbox and you can tell us that everybody is safe,” Frost said.

For safety reasons, he says it’s better to get rid of a tree if it gets too dry.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.