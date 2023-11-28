Waterville Fire give tips on safety measures with live Christmas Trees

Waterville Fire give tips on safety measures with live Christmas Trees
Waterville Fire give tips on safety measures with live Christmas Trees(WABI)
By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Waterville Fire Department is asking that people take precautionary measures with their live Christmas trees to prevent a fire.

According to the National Fire Research Laboratory, firefighters in the US respond to more than 200 fires caused by Christmas trees each year.

Jason Frost, Waterville Deputy Fire Chief, says a dried out Christmas tree can burn quickly.

He says all live Christmas trees should be watered and kept three feet away from any heat source, like fireplaces, as they help dry out the trees faster.

He says keeping the tree from blocking an exit is also important.

“Try to use non-flammable or decorations that have a flame retardant on them. So like, you know, I have some great ornaments that my grandmother made me. Those are probably not great ornaments to have on a dry tree. Just make sure you have smoke detectors in your house. Make sure that they work, make sure the batteries are changed, and make sure you’re checking them monthly to make sure they work so that if there is a fire in your house, you are notified early and you can get out, and the last thing is make sure that you have a family meeting place. Middle of the night, if you have a fire, we all want to show up on scene and to see your whole family up next to the mailbox and you can tell us that everybody is safe,” Frost said.

For safety reasons, he says it’s better to get rid of a tree if it gets too dry.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor Walmart Fire
Smyrna man charged with arson in Bangor Walmart fire
Jerry Thibodeau, 36, was arrested in Lewiston on Saturday night for murder after a five-hour...
Murder suspect arrested following five-hour standoff in Lewiston
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Officials at Searsmont Residence
2 people found in Searsmont home identified, determined to be murder-suicide.

Latest News

SKOW-Whoville is back for its annual holiday celebration in Skowhegan
SKOW-Whoville is back for its annual holiday celebration in Skowhegan
UMaine food drive
UMaine host campus wide food drive
Officials at Searsmont Residence
2 people found in Searsmont home identified, determined to be murder-suicide.
Cold tonight and with the breeze, wind chill values will be above & below zero into Wednesday...
Cold & Breezy Overnight