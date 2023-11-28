UMaine host campus wide food drive

ORONO, Maine (WABI) -For the 4th year UMaine is hosting a food drive that gives back to their community

The food drive contribute to The Black Bear Exchange starting November 13 and will wrap up on December 15th.

Every year the food drive brings more support around campus.

This year along with UMaine auxiliary enterprises, and facilities Management, UMaine Athletics will be participating.

The donations go toward the pantry that feeds hundreds of students and members of the UMaine community.

Lisa Morin, the coordinator of Black Bear Exchange says “It’s not just about having ramen and macaroni and cheese to eat, which is kind of a college staple and maybe that badge of honor that people wear, but you need brainpower to be able to be successful. We’ve got athletes, we’ve got honor students, we’ve got you know average students who struggle intellectually to to get really good grades. They all need nutritious food to be able to eat so that they can be successful”.

Debra Bell the Assistant Director of Marketing Auxiliary Enterprises states“this campus steps up to help our community whenever we need it. And we are so proud to be able to come together as a community to help make black their exchanges cupboard just explode”.

Three specific promotions are tied to the food drive.

The University Bookstore and Bear Necessities Fan Shop are offering entry into weekly $50 gift card drawings to those that donate.

UMaine dining cash locations are making monetary donations per purchase to the food drive. At the end of the food drive they will purchase what is needed at the food bank.

UMaine athletics is inciting attendees to bring food donations to nine games as part of NCAA Food Frenzy to get bonus entry to gift card drawings.

People can bring donations too the University Bookstore, Bear Necessities Fan Shop, Dining locations, MaineCard office, Parking and Transportation Services, and UMaine athletics box office locations.

