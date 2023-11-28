Some Versant Power customers will see bills decrease next year

Rate increase is actually higher than originally stated.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Residential customers in Versant Power’s Bangor Hydro District will see a decrease in their bills starting next year.

The Maine Public Utilities Commission announced Tuesday the new standard offer supply rate for 2024 will decrease by about 30%.

That means a customer who uses an average of 500 kilowatt hours a month will see their bill drop by about $23 a month.

Small businesses that use 1,000 kilowatt hours a month will see their bill drop by about $47 a month.

The chair of the PUC says the new rate reflects a significant drop in natural gas prices from last year.

The standard offer supply rate accounts for about 40% of the total monthly bill.

