Some Versant Power customers will see bills decrease next year

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Residential customers in Versant Power’s Bangor Hydro District will see a decrease in their bills starting next year.

The Maine Public Utilities Commission announced Tuesday the new standard offer supply rate for 2024 will decrease by about 30%.

That means a customer who uses an average of 500 kilowatt hours a month will see their bill drop by about $23 a month.

Small businesses that use 1,000 kilowatt hours a month will see their bill drop by about $47 a month.

The chair of the PUC says the new rate reflects a significant drop in natural gas prices from last year.

The standard offer supply rate accounts for about 40% of the total monthly bill.

