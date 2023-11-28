SKOW-Whoville is back for its annual holiday celebration in Skowhegan

By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - If you’re in the downtown Skowhegan area this weekend, you may run into the Grinch.

The SKOW-Whoville annual holiday celebration is back, featuring the Grinch.

The two-day event kicks off Friday with a one-hour parade downtown.

The parade begins at 6:30pm and will feature 50 floats with the Grinch and Martha Mae leading the parade.

Other family friendly activities will follow the next day including a Grinch Hunt, a tree decorating contest, horse and wagon rides, and a petting zoo.

Kristina Cannon, President and CEO of Main Street Skowhegan, says there are plenty of activities for everyone, especially on Saturday.

“Starting early, there is a breakfast with Santa at the Federated Church, and then at 10am, all of our family activities kick off around downtown, so we have pine cone crafts, and cookie decorating, and ornament decorating, and face painting, all sorts of kid’s activities. The Skowhegan community is just amazing, and so, we are excited to not only be part of it but also to give back and to really provide opportunities for our local families to enjoy free fun things to do. Cannon said.

Adults will also have the opportunity to take part in a bar crawl around the downtown area.

You can learn more here.

