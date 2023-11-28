Mysterious dog illness arrives in Maine, vet says

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A veterinarian in Brewer says she’s confident the mysterious illness affecting dogs across the country has arrived in Maine.

According to Eastern Maine Emergency Veterinary Clinic, they treated at least six dogs experiencing severe respiratory symptoms Monday night alone. They know other local clinics are seeing it, as well.

The co-medical director in Brewer says while there’s still a lot of unknowns about the illness, they believe it’s spread snout-to-snout.

To protect your dog, keep them away from other pups as best you can.

Most importantly, if you notice something off, call your vet.

“If they’re coughing and acting normally, it’s probably okay to monitor. But, if you’re seeing a cough, lethargy, decreased appetite, and your dog’s just not acting normal, the quicker you get veterinary care, the better it is. It’s the patients that wait four or five days of acting sick that are getting really critical and oxygen dependent. So, if we catch them in the first day or two, they’re doing okay at home on oral antibiotics,” said Dr. Ai Takeuchi, co-medical director, EMEVC.

Takeuchi says in most of the cases she’s seen, the exposure has happened at doggy day care or a kennel.

If your dog is exposed, keep them at home. Even if they’re initially acting fine, it can take around seven days for symptoms to occur.

