Messalonskee High continues tradition to serve locals a thanksgiving meal

By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OAKLAND, Maine (WABI) - There is a lot to be thankful for this year including here at Messalonskee high where they are serving over 1600 people with a thanksgiving meal. It is a long-standing tradition that has been going on for over 3 decades.

“It is a tremendous event,” said Mike Perkins.

Former state rep Mike Perkins helps coordinate the event.

Much like every year, they serve turkey, a few sides and dessert. Perkins says there is a lot of love that goes into the service.

“The kids from the elementary school made the decorations. volunteers have been coming in by the drove, to help everyone complete a thanksgiving dinner and it is really good to see the community spirit and people taking care and helping take care of the community,” Perkins said.

For some, it is their first time enjoying a thanksgiving meal at the school.

“My mom, wasn’t able to make it with her, because she is sick, this week so we found out about you guys, so we came down here and had thanksgiving dinner,” said Mark Drake who is dinning with his daughter.

Others love being involved with the community.

“To talk to people from the community and serve them a meal, have a conversation, wish them blessings on thanksgiving, it was such an opportunity, so heartwarming,” said Louise Savage, a volunteer at the event.

And then there is the Elvis impersonator, Al Penny, who has been going to the event for years to honor the memory of his sister.

“She passed away in 93 and she graduated from here, it makes me feel close to her and of course, she always likes my Elvis show too,” Penney said.

“I just love seeing people at the door who say, ‘I came today because I was alone, I don’t have family around’ and that’s why they do it, all these volunteers give hours and hours, before, not only today but in the weeks leading up to this,” said Waterville State Representative, Bruce White.

From eating in house to delivery, Perkins says there is a lot to be thankful for.

“People in the second homes, and they just can’t cook, or they don’t have the means to cook, and say ‘can we have a meal?’... absolutely and so we are pleased we can help them get a meal,” Perkins said.

Some of the guests told us they enjoyed the butternut Squash, turkey, stuffing and pie.

